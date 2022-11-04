Embattled Victor Hill retires as Clayton County sheriff

Documents from the sheriff's office reveal his retirement was approved Wednesday.

A jury found the formerly suspended sheriff guilty on all but one county of federal civil rights charges on Oct. 26. He was accused of violating the constitutional rights of seven Clayton County jail inmates by forcing them into restraint chairs for hours at a time with little provocation, according to prosecutors. Throughout the trial, he maintained he did it to keep order in the jail.

Sentencing has not been announced but is believed to happen before the end of the year. His lawyer has vowed to appeal.

More on Victor Hill

Victor Hill is widely known in metro Atlanta. He calls himself “The Crime Fighter” and has used Batman imagery to promote himself on social media and in campaign ads.

This is his second trial on criminal charges. Clayton County voters reelected Hill in 2012 while he was under indictment the first time, accused of using his office for personal gain. He beat those charges.

In April 2021, a 12-page federal indictment was unsealed, charging Hill with four felonies. Prosecutors argue Hill violated the civil rights of four Clayton County jail inmates in 2020. Hill is accused in the indictment of directing the inmates to be strapped into restraint chairs for hours at a time.

A new indictment was brought against Hill in March, adding two new charges to his criminal case. The first indictment listed four victims, and a first superseding indictment brought that total to five.

In one instance, a man arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at two men outside his home in Jonesboro was booked into the Clayton County Jail. When he denied the allegations against him, Hill allegedly told staffers to "put his a** in the chair," where he was left strapped for hours under the orders of Hill.

Another man was arrested at his home in Hampton for allegedly possessing drugs and illegal firearms and was "compliant and never posed a threat to anyone" upon being taken into custody, according to the indictments. When he told Hill he did not want to speak to him, the sheriff allegedly ordered him into a restraint chair and, similarly, he was left strapped there for hours.

Another alleged victim responded, "it's a democracy," when the sheriff asked him why he was in Clayton County, according to the document. He also asked twice if he was entitled to a fair and speedy trial, to which Hill allegedly replied: "You entitled to sit in this chair, and you’re entitled to get the hell out of my county and don’t come back. That’s what you’re entitled to. You sound like a d*** jacka**."

In another instance, a 17-year-old was allegedly left in the restraint chair. In one alleged incident, Hill told two detainees already strapped into restraint chairs that he would "sit your a** in that chair for sixteen hours straight" if they repeated criminal behavior.