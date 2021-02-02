'You gonna tase me, bro?' | Video shows moments before alleged use of force by South Fulton officer

The GBI is investigating the incident.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A police officer is under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation - accused of using excessive force against a man who just happens to be a leading activist for police reforms.

The officer is with the City of South Fulton Police Department, which prides itself on progressive and humane policing.

Now, video, shared by Marcus Coleman - the man at the center of the case - appears to show what happened.

On Friday afternoon, traffic was tied up as drivers were trying to get around a bad accident on Roosevelt Highway.

"Tell me why ain't nobody directing traffic," Coleman can be heard as he approached the only officer on the scene.

In an interview with 11Alive, Coleman explained he was afraid that careless drivers in the area may cause another accident in the area as he walked up to the officer. He was recording the encounter on his cellphone.

"Hey officer," Coleman called again, "How come ain’t nobody directing traffic right here?”

Coleman’s cellphone video then shows how the simple question escalated over the following minutes into a confrontation with South Fulton Police Officer Solomon Muhammad.

The officer told Coleman he was writing up the accident while waiting for another officer to arrive to direct traffic.

"I'm just a citizen out here trying to make sure everybody's all right, while you in your car," Coleman can be heard saying in his video.

"I'm just doing a report," Muhammad said.

"Yeah, that's cool," Coleman said. "We'll see what Chief Meadows say about that."

The two men began to scuffle, and Coleman said that Muhammad pressed a Taser against his chest.

"You gonna tase me, bro?" Coleman can be heard asking during the scuffle.

Coleman - who described himself as a leading activist and an architect of progressive police reforms in the City of South Fulton Police Department, as well as across the country - said he was surprised -- after all the work he has done with the department.

Coleman said he surrendered to the officer, who placed him in handcuffs and kept him in the back of his patrol car for nearly an hour without telling him why. A supervisor showed up and ordered Muhammad to release Coleman.

"He's a loose cannon. He's part of the problem," Coleman accused. "My life was in jeopardy."

The City of South Fulton emailed 11Alive the city's policy, which states, in part, that, "The city does not condone and will not tolerate excessive use of force by our officers...”

“We provide de-escalation and other innovative training ... to prevent such incidents.”

Coleman said he wants Officer Muhammad fired and charged, and that even a progressive city needs to police its police officers.

"That's what my life's calling is, Jon," Coleman said. "So, this is a teachable moment."

"I'm not discouraged by any means that this happened to me," he continued. "If anything, it's further highlighted it and propelled us forward toward a better-policing community."