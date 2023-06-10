Man seemingly threw rocks over Downtown Atlanta connector | Video

It happened on MLK Jr. Dr. along the connector between 8:45 p.m. and 9:10 p.m. Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Drone video appears to show someone tossing rocks from a Downtown Atlanta connector overpass into busy traffic on the interstate below.

It happened on MLK Jr. Dr. along the connector between 8:45 p.m. and 9:10 p.m. Thursday.

Many drivers are outraged at the potential danger. Some drivers posted on social media that their vehicles were hit.

Bill Cross, who recorded the drone video, said he was horrified.

"As I was setting up the shot I noticed someone on the bridge throwing rocks at the cars below," Cross said.

Cross, being curious, said he followed the person to a pile of rocks.

"(The person) reloaded with 50 more rocks and went back out and started throwing them again," Cross said. "He did this multiple times. He didn't just come up here just once he came up three or four times."

On Cross' Instagram post, some users wrote those rocks may have hit their vehicles.

"The cars are going 60-70 miles an hour and this rock is falling 60 feet to the ground. So, the impact will shatter the windshield for sure," Cross added.

Cross said he called 911 while watching. However, Atlanta Police said when officers arrived, the person was gone.