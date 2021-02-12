Video shows moments after DeKalb deputies were shot serving warrant

The incident happened in Lithonia on Wednesday morning.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A video from a neighbor's doorbell camera shows the moments just after two DeKalb County sheriff's deputies were shot in the line of duty on Wednesday.

Deputies were serving warrants at a home in Lithonia for a man wanted on aggravated assault with intent to murder when, authorities said, he opened fire.

Investigators Aaron Jackson and Ja'rad Hunt were both injured, one with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and the other to his leg. The sheriff's office later said they were "doing fine" with one preparing to go into surgery.

The sheriff's office did not specify which deputy had which injury. It's not clear which of the deputies is seen in the video, which was provided by a man who lived by the house where the incident occurred.

The suspect, 38-year-old Edward Allen Gatling, was later found in the woods not far from the original incident and killed in an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement.

The video provided to 11Alive by the neighbor is brief, beginning with several rounds of gunfire that can be heard before deputies scramble into view yelling, "Shots fired! Shots fired!"

One deputy then crawls into view and says, "I've been shot in the side!"

It's not clear whether that deputy is Jackson or Hunt. The other deputy who was shot never appears in the video.

Three other deputies help the wounded deputy, as he again tells them he's been shot in his left side.

The shooting of the two deputies set off a manhunt Wednesday that also sent several schools in the area into lockdowns.

Before Gatling was found in the woods, the sheriff had a strong message for him.

"Let me be clear, Mr. Gatling. Mr. Edward Gatling, I know you're out there. You will be brought to custody. You will be taken in. We will not tolerate this," DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox said.