Video shows moment explosion destroyed Georgia Guidestones

ELBERT COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released surveillance video following an early morning explosion that destroyed the Georgia Guidestones in Elbert County.

The GBI said the videos show the explosion and a car leaving the scene shortly after the explosion happened.

Authorities previously told 11Alive "unknown individuals" detonated an explosive device around 4 a.m. on Wednesday. The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office responded to discover the explosion destroyed a large portion of the structure, they said.

Fortunately, the GBI said no one was hurt.

According to multiple people nearby, the explosion was heard in the area and even shook their homes. Some shared images showing debris near the stones. 11Alive's Dawn White reported from the scene in Elbert County in the evening that crews had gone in to level the remaining standing parts of the Guidestones. The GBI said the structure, located in northeast Georgia, near the South Carolina state line, has been completely demolished for safety reasons.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 283-2421 or the GBI Athens Office at (706) 552-2309.

The GBI said anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.