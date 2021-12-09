New surveillance video released of persons of interest following killing of Morehouse student

Tyrone "Rone" Holmes, 25, was killed in his off-campus home along Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard Southwest.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have released new surveillance video of persons of interest in the investigation following the shooting of a Morehouse College student on Nov. 3.

"We have found that two persons entered this home. Some type of altercation occurred inside, leaving one male deceased on the scene and another male that was injured to the head," Major D'Andrea Price said the night of the shooting.

APD is asking the public for help in identifying the individuals in the surveillance video below.

Holmes' family said they are holding a fundraiser on Dec. 11 to boost the Crime Stoppers reward in hopes of getting more information about persons of interest from surveillance videos and photos.

“We were given little to no information, besides the fact that he got shot twice," Holmes' step-sibling Kourtney McCoy said. "Everybody is trying to figure out what exactly happened because we are getting little to no information. His dad is really going through it. That was his only child.”