ATLANTA -- Video shows police using force to break up a dispute outside of an Atlanta restaurant.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers working an extra-duty job saw an altercation outside the Boogalou restaurant located at 239 Ponce de Leon Avenue in northeast Atlanta early Sunday morning.

Police said that dispute had begun after security asked the group to leave after they allegedly caused a "disturbance" in the restaurant. The group was said to be "uncooperative" and "a physical altercation ensued."

The officers attempted to break up the fight when they said the group began violent towards them. The officers then "used forced to end the assaults," police said.

Video released by Atlanta police shows officers throwing punches to subdue members of the group (full video is below):

Four people were taken into custody. Police identified them as:

* Anthony Bryan, 34 -- charged with simple assault

* Carlos Donzell Lott Jr., 23 -- charged with simple assault

* Damian Grace, 28 -- charged with simple assault

* Katrina Nicole Burch, 21 -- charged with simple assault

Several people, including officers and those arrested, were treated for minor injuries.

According to Atlanta Police, the incident is under review to determine "if the level of force shown in the video was appropriate."

