CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. -- Surveillance video from a gas station that captured the moments leading up to an accident caused after a woman was shot has just been released by the Clayton County Police Department.

Kelsey Quayle, 28, was shot in the neck and crashed into other cars on Oct. 8. She was driving a Mazda 626 on Upper Riverdale Road when she started drifting into lanes of oncoming traffic. Her car hit a Suzuki XL-7 and a Ford Escape that were traveling east and the Ford rolled over onto its roof, according to Clayton County police.

She had just moved to Atlanta to pursue a modeling career, according to the family's GoFundMe page.Quayle was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later died from her injuries.

Clayton County has upgraded its investigation into her aggravated assault to murder, according to police.

RELATED | Model shot in neck in Clayton County dies from injuries

.

Kelsey Quayle, 28, was shot in the neck in Clayton County. She has died from her injuries, according to her family's GoFundMe.Credit: GoFundMe

Police believe Quayle was shot while driving. No suspects have been identified. Investigators hope that releasing surveillance video of the accident scene moments before the crash might help bring witnesses or new leads forward.

Investigators especially want the driver of the white SUV and the driver of a gray sedan shown in the surveillance video to come forward with what they saw prior to the accident. The gas station video released by police shows two cars at the end.

Quayle's family started a GoFundMe account to help with her medical expenses, but now the family is working to bring her remains back to California for a funeral.

Anyone who has information about this crime or might have witnessed anything suspicious should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

© 2018 WXIA