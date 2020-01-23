ATLANTA — Trash burning under Interstate 85 in Atlanta caused plumes of smoke to rise over the roadway in Midtown. Atlanta Fire Department said they put out the flames from the debris burning, but have not named a cause for the fire.

This afternoon, the fire was under I-85 at the Buford Spring Connector near the Piedmont Road exit.

Traffic on the Buford Spring Connector headed north was backed up for miles. Traffic on I-85 was not impacted. My News' Donovan Harris drove by the area on I-85 and saw thick gray smoke.

Video from an 11Alive tower camera also showed the smoke and the backup from the traffic.

This is the third fire in that area over the last week.

Last Friday, officials said the small fire under the bridge appeared to be from a homeless encampment. They had trouble accessing the site and had to drag the hoses by hand.

On Wednesday this week, there was a brush fire near Lindbergh and I-85 after two homeless people got into a fight and set one's belongings on fire, according to officials.

In January 2019, two years after the I-85 bridge collapse, a fire in the same area gave motorists a disturbing reminder of that infamous event. Just after midnight, crews were battling flames under the bridge. 11Alive's cameras captured the high flames.

Fire under I-85 bridge, again

