DECATUR, Ga.-- DeKalb County Police have released surveillance video in hopes of identifingy a man they believed burglarized a local church.

Police say the suspect walked into the Presbyterian Church on Clairmont Road around 11 AM on May 20, while the church was open. The suspect broke into three different offices by prying open the doors. Police don't know if the suspect left on foot or in a vehicle.

The suspect is an older bald white male, wearing glasses, a blue shirt, and khaki pants.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the DeKalb County Police Department.

