Dunwoody breaks ground on Vietnam War Memorial

The monument will call Brook Run Park home.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody will soon welcome a Vietnam War Memorial.

The city's mayor and city council joined the Vietnamese American Community of Georgia and the Atlanta Vietnam Veterans Business Association for Tuesday's groundbreaking for the memorial at Brook Run Park.

The new monument will be the seventh memorial east of the Mississippi to feature an American Infantry soldier and a soldier from the former republic of South Vietnam standing side by side. It will be funded entirely by private donations, according to the city.

“This is especially important for the younger generations,” added TraMy Nguyen, project director for VAC-GA. “We want to make sure the sacrifice of soldiers and their families is never forgotten.”

This new monument will erected on a corner of the park, about 100 feet from the Dekalb Veterans Memorial, which will also undergo renovations soon. The plan is to connect both memorials with a sidewalk.

“This is a way to recognize the collective sacrifice of soldiers who lost their lives for the sake of freedom,” John Butler with the AVVBA said in a news release. “There’s no place I’d rather have this than in Dunwoody.”