Candlelight vigil held for 29-year-old shot, killed at Gwinnett QuikTrip during carjacking attempt

Police say 29-year-old Bradley Coleman lost his life over his vehicle during a botched carjacking.

NORCROSS, Ga. — The Gwinnett County community came together Sunday night to mourn and honor a young man killed on July 10, while putting air in his tires at a QuikTrip gas station in Peachtree Corners.

Police say 29-year-old Bradley Coleman lost his life over his vehicle during a botched carjacking. Loved ones held balloons and candles as they remembered him as a loving father, son, business owner, coach, and friend to all. They encourage people to honor him by making a difference in their communities in his memory.

A somber mood filled Lillian Web Park Sunday evening as friends, family, and teammates who knew Coleman gathered unexpectedly.

. @PennyPooleNOW has known Bradley Coleman since he was 9 when her son played sports with him. She calls Bradley the "salt of the earth" who was an amazing man, entrepreneur, father, and friend to all.

No arrests have been made in his July 10 homicide.

“My heart just broke," Penny Poole said.

Penny Poole has known Coleman since he was nine years old. Her son played sports with him.

“We’re still grappling, and it’s still hard to believe," Poole said.

It's not just Poole grappling with the loss, but the hundreds of people who came out to his vigil.

“Bradley always stood out as a young, quiet man, a purposeful young man and loved by all," Poole said. "That is not just a casual statement. That is truth beyond measure.”

This is Bradley Coleman.

The father to a little girl lost his life during an attempted carjacking gone wrong while he filled his tires with air at a QT gas station in Peachtree Corners July 10.

Family & friends will remember him at a 7:30p vigil at Lillian Web Park.

Another person trying to deal with Coleman's murder is John Lewis, his youth football coach.

“It was just a sad situation," Lewis said. “He was humble. He loved his daughter. He loved his community. He loved kids. He loved coaching kids. He was just a great kid and a great role model for the kids.”

"We're still grappling with the loss."

That's what those at the vigil for Bradley Coleman say about the 29 year old who lost his life during an attempted carjacking earlier this month. "He was the salt of the earth."

The vigil for him should start soon.

Those who loved him are mourning their loss together, as they grapple with the reality of a promising young life ended by gun violence.

“We’re here to let the world know how special Bradley Coleman is that his mindset and his heart is still here in this community," Poole said.

Coleman's funeral will be held on Saturday, July 23. A GoFundMe page to pay for his funeral and to start a trust fund for his young daughter has reached more than $100,000.