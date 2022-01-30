Vigil held for 6-month-old shot, killed near Atlanta's Anderson Park

The vigil was organized by "All Children's Lives Matter" at the site of the shooting six days ago.

ATLANTA — A candlelight vigil was held for Grayson Fleming Gray – a 6-month-old killed after getting caught in the crossfire of a shooting last week near Atlanta's Anderson Park.

The event brought many from around the area to voice their frustration over this recent act of senseless violence.

Former Atlanta Mayoral Candidate Felicia Moore spoke at the vigil.

"Now it's time to come together, make your issues known and get them to your elected officials so they can start working on them," she said. "It's just a shame in Atlanta that we're losing children just for riding in the back seat of the car. Think about that."

There will be several tributes for Baby Grayson this week.