Vigils are being held Sunday night for a Cherokee County woman tragically killed in a boating accident while vacationing in the Bahamas.

Maleka Jackson was killed and her husband critically injured when a tourist boat they were on exploded last week. Tragically - they were there celebrating their wedding anniversary.

One of the vigils is set for Sunday night in Atlanta.

Maleka Jackson was a wife, a mother, and someone who was very involved in her community.

She was from being a PTA president to sorority work.

The tragic accident which caused Maleka's death is still under investigation.

It's unclear what caused the boat to explode but it killed the young mother and left her husband severely injured.

He's still recovering.

Jackson also leaves behind a young son.

PHOTOS: Maleka Jackson vigil

