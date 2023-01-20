Local improv theatre moves out of Edgewood location after removal

The center announced its move in a Facebook post Wednesday.

ATLANTA — Village Theatre, the improv performing arts center that brought 11 years of comedy to locals, is now seeing an end as it moves out of its Edgewood location.

The center, located on Decatur Street, announced its move in a Facebook post Wednesday.

Officials with the local theatre is asking supporters to visit their February lineup which includes their last shows at the location.

Managers with the Theatre did not say why they were evicted.

Village Theatre also announced some last January shows with their most recent one happening Friday at 8:30 p.m.

The Wednesday Facebook post said "The cat is out the bag! We are moving out of the Edgewood location that has been our home the last 11 years, and we are planning on going out in style! We will be announcing a HUGE lineup of shows for our last two weekends (Feb 10-11 and Feb 16-17) including Secret Shows, Alumni Improv, and the finals of the Atlanta Improv League! And don't worry, we are already on the hunt for a new location, and there will be much, much more to come in the next few weeks. Stay tuned!"

The cat is out the bag! We are moving out of the Edgewood location that has been our home the last 11 years, and we are... Posted by The Village Theatre on Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Their last lineup will be from Feb. 10 and 11 with more shows on Feb. 17 and 18.

For those who would like to donate to help with the theater's new move, visit their GoFundMe page here. The theatre hopes to get to a $25,000 goal to help with the move.

Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.



