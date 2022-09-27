1 shot, killed at Atlanta apartment complex, police say

ATLANTA — A man was shot and killed at a south Atlanta apartment complex Tuesday night, according to the Atlanta Police Department.
APD said officers responded to Villages At Carver apartment complex at 201 Moury Ave SW at 9 p.m. The apartment complex is not far from Arthur Langford Jr. Skate Park.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died from his injuries at the scene, APD said.
APD homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.