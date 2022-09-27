1 shot, killed at Atlanta apartment complex, police say

APD said officers responded to Villages At Carver apartment complex at 201 Moury Ave SW at 9 p.m.

ATLANTA — A man was shot and killed at a south Atlanta apartment complex Tuesday night, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

APD said officers responded to Villages At Carver apartment complex at 201 Moury Ave SW at 9 p.m. The apartment complex is not far from Arthur Langford Jr. Skate Park.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died from his injuries at the scene, APD said.

APD homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.