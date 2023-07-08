Lightning strikes Stockbridge apartment complex: Henry County officials

Residents in the two units were temporarily relocated to vacant units on the property.

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A lightning strike sent smoke to travel from a Stockbridge apartment building Tuesday afternoon, according to Henry County fire authorities.

Henry County Fire Rescue was called to an apartment fire at the Villas 52 Apartments located at 5220 North Henry Blvd. just before 4 p.m.

"First arriving units did find light smoke conditions coming from building C-7," the fire rescue said.

Fire investigators said that lightning had struck the building amid Tuesday's storms. The area was under a severe thunderstorm warning during that time, according to National Weather Service alerts.

