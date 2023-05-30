​Firefighters work to put out flames at Decatur apartment complex

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene of the Villas at Decatur Apartments along Eastwyck Circle Tuesday evening.

DECATUR, Ga. — Firefighters are working to put out flames at a Decatur apartment complex Tuesday evening.

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene of the Villas at Decatur Apartments along Eastwyck Circle, where at least six fire trucks were spotted responding to the scene.

Heavy smoke was seen billowing out of one of the apartment buildings. The roof of the building also appeared to be completely charred.

Fire officials have not yet said if anyone is hurt or what sparked the flames.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.