​Firefighters work to put out flames at Decatur apartment complex

DECATUR, Ga. — Firefighters are working to put out flames at a Decatur apartment complex Tuesday evening.
11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene of the Villas at Decatur Apartments along Eastwyck Circle, where at least six fire trucks were spotted responding to the scene.
Heavy smoke was seen billowing out of one of the apartment buildings. The roof of the building also appeared to be completely charred.
Fire officials have not yet said if anyone is hurt or what sparked the flames.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.