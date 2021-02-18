Grand jury rules officer justified in shooting of Cobb County teen Vincent Truitt

According to family attorneys, Truitt was shot as he ran from officers after getting out of a car in which he had been a passenger.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A grand jury declared that a Cobb County police officer was justified in the fatal shooting of a teen last summer, according to attorneys for the teen's family. The case was presented to the grand jury on Thursday.

Vincent Truitt was shot at the end of a chase in July 2020. According to family attorneys, Truitt was shot as he ran from officers after getting out of a car in which he had been a passenger. Officers had pursued it following a report of a stolen vehicle.

According to an autopsy report, released by the Law Firm of Gerald Griggs, Truitt died after being shot twice in the back. His death was ruled a homicide.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has said a handgun was "brandished" by Truitt before he was shot. Griggs confirmed a weapon had been found at the scene, but noted "brandishing" is not a legally meaningful term in Georgia.

"Under Georgia law, there's no such thing as brandishing. You're either pointing a pistol at another, or you're committing aggravated assault, neither of which happened," he said. "We have that on good authority that, yes, there was a gun present, but at no time, was it pointed at officers."

"One fact that is not in dispute, and that is that at no time, did Vincent Demario Truitt prove to be a threat to that officer," he added. "No one poses a threat when they're running away."

He also said Cobb County Police had initially reported that Truitt fired a gun at them, which did not happen, and part of why the family was demanding the release of the videos was because there was still no confirmation of whose gun it might have been.

"From what I have been told about the video, there are serious questions that need to be answered," he said.

The family has been demanding the release of officer body and dash camera video in connection to the shooting, and late Thursday afternoon, Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Brody Jr. said his office would be holding a briefing on the case. Videos of the encounter between police and Truitt are expected to be shown.

Shortly after, Cobb County Police Chief Tim Cox will address the media and provide a statement.