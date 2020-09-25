Family of teen shot and killed by Cobb County officer retains law firm in search for answers

Vincent Truitt, 17, was killed in mid-July at the end of a police chase, the GBI said at the time.

ATLANTA — The family of a 17-year-old who was shot and killed by a Cobb County officer in July has retained legal representation as they seek answers, their law firm announced Friday.

Vincent Truitt died from his injuries after being shot following a police chase, the GBI said at the time. They said he had "brandished a gun" before he was shot.

Attorney Gerald Griggs offered a somewhat differing account of Truitt's death than the GBI has provided. In a release, he said the teen was shot twice in the back as he ran and claimed Cobb County officers initially said Truitt fired at them.

The GBI's release only ever mentioned the "brandishing" term.

"Amidst the inconsistencies in the reports, the family demands answers about the events that led to the shooting," Griggs said.

Truitt was taken to a hospital and died about a day later. His mother described feeling helpless in that time period.

“I am mad. Sad. I feel empty. My son lived for 12 hours after his surgery. His heart stopped and he died alone,” said Venethia Cook-Lewis.

The GBI's account said a Cobb County officer had attempted a traffic stop of Truitt and two other teens, a 17-year-old and 15-year-old, in a stolen vehicle. The bureau said a chase ensued, ending up at a dead end behind a building in Austell.

"When the vehicle stopped, two of the males ran and were pursued by officers. During the incident, one of the males brandished a handgun and was shot by one CCPD officer," the GBI said in July. "Officers rendered medical aid on scene."

Griggs said Truitt's family "has questions and we will work diligently to obtain sufficient answers,”