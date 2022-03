The fire was reported at a home on Stillhouse Road.

SMYRNA, Ga. — Cobb County fire units are working a house fire in Vinings on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

According to the county, firefighters are "in the process of extinguishing" the fire at a home on Stillhouse Road.

"Initial information is a house under renovation," a Cobb County Fire statement said. "Residents are away and workers are out of the structure."