Vinings Library Branch closed after suffering sprinkler burst

VININGS, Ga. — The Vinings Branch Library at 4290 Paces Ferry Road is closed for repair after suffering a burst sprinkler line over the weekend.
The branch believes the cause was due to the “frigid weather” and drop in temperature.
The library’s website said staff discovered the broken line on Christmas day and crews were able to shut the water off.
While the books in the stacks were not damaged, building repairs have already begun at the location.
The branch said they do not know how long repairs will take, however, the location will be closed until all repairs are completed.
Until then, Vining's staff said they will work with anyone who has a reserved book.
All holds can be picked up at Lewis A. Ray Library.
To follow updates on when the Vinings Library will reopen, visit cobbcat.org.