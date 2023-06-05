11Alive reporter's proposal goes viral, sparks interesting debate

Erica Murphy's social media post about her engagement went viral, with many having something to say about it.

ATLANTA — A candle, a ring and a "Will you marry me?" note. It's a wedding proposal shared on social media that's sparked a large debate.

It's common to see couples share the happy news of an engagement on social media -- but 11Alive's Erica Murphy's announcement ignited an online discussion she didn't expect.

Murphy, a reporter for the station, shared on Twitter last weekend her boyfriend had popped the question -- and she said yes.

"So it's been an amazing year with my guy," the tweet said. "This morning before I left for work he left this in the bathroom for me to find."

She shared a picture showing how her boyfriend, Monta Homes, asked for her hand in marriage. It's that photo that sparked the debate she didn't see coming.

The critics came hard.

Some mocked the idea of the handwritten proposal note, while others supported Murphy and celebrated the love.

So it’s been an amazing year with my guy. This morning before I left for work he left this in the bathroom for me to find. I said YES! #FutureMrsHomes pic.twitter.com/Yf5EijKrFz — Erica Murphy (@EricaMurphyTV) May 1, 2023

"Umm…a note? Torn out like that," one Twitter user said.

"It is the thought behind it that will forever count. Congratulations," another person said.

Her post was shared on other social media platforms -- and it went viral. That brought more people to the comment section sharing their own thoughts about it.

"Didn't realize the way my guy proposed would bring out such strong emotions for folks," Murphy tweeted Wednesday along with a screenshot of her engagement announcement posted on The Shade Room's Instagram account.

Didn't realize the way my guy proposed would bring out such strong emotions for folks. Looks like we made the @TheShadeRoom pic.twitter.com/MQs2PEp4br — Erica Murphy (@EricaMurphyTV) May 3, 2023

Her joyful moment that turned into a viral online sensation also made it to other media outlets, including "TODAY with Hoda & Jenna."

But Murphy shared some background with 11Alive, saying the proposal wasn't as effortless as some Internet spectators are making it seem.

Homes, a commercial-style electrician who lives in Detroit, flew into Atlanta two days before he popped the question to spend time with her for their one-year anniversary.

He got up at 4:30 a.m. to set the scene and left the note in the bathroom before Murphy started her day at 5 a.m.

"The proposal didn’t need to be grand or IG-worthy," she said. "It was sweet and perfect for us."

The two met in 2020 at a ballroom dancing event in Detroit; they started dating about a year ago. Murphy is excited to start this next chapter of her life.