Armed suspect robs Virginia-Highlands store; police investigating

The suspect ran from the CVS on Highland Avenue with an undisclosed amount of cash.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery at a store in the Virginia-Highlands neighborhood on Friday evening.

According to Officer Tasheena Brown, police arrived at the CVS at 865 N. Highland Avenue to reports that a suspect had robbed the store.

Described only as a male wearing a brown hoodie and brandishing a firearm, police said the man stole money from the cash register and then ran away. Despite being armed, an employee told police that no one was injured.

Police are still working to determine additional circumstances in the robbery. Authorities haven't said how much money was taken or whether they have surveillance video of the robbery.