Video: Atlanta Police search for suspect's SUV involved in hit-and-run

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department needs help finding a vehicle they believe is behind a hit-and-run in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood.
A recent video released by the department shows an SUV involved in the incident. On Tuesday at 11:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home along Lanier Boulevard NE in reference to a person hit by a car.
Officers described the car as a lightly-colored SUV near the scene of the incident. Police said the vehicle drove off.
A private security NEST camera caught the SUV leaving the area, but not the crash itself, police said.
APD is offering a reward of $2,000 for anyone who can give them information on the case.
Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS or online here.
