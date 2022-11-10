x
Virginia Highland

Video: Atlanta Police search for suspect's SUV involved in hit-and-run

Police said the incident happened Tuesday night on Lanier Boulevard in the Virginia-Highland area.
Credit: Atlanta Police Department

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department needs help finding a vehicle they believe is behind a hit-and-run in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood. 

A recent video released by the department shows an SUV involved in the incident. On Tuesday at 11:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home along Lanier Boulevard NE in reference to a person hit by a car. 

Officers described the car as a lightly-colored SUV near the scene of the incident. Police said the vehicle drove off.

A private security NEST camera caught the SUV leaving the area, but not the crash itself, police said.

APD is offering a reward of $2,000 for anyone who can give them information on the case.

On November 8, 2022, at approximately 11:32 pm, the victim was struck by a light-colored SUV near 1106 Lanier Blvd.

Posted by Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta on Thursday, November 10, 2022

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS or online here.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

