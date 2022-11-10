Video: Atlanta Police search for suspect's SUV involved in hit-and-run

The APD Accident Investigations Unit is seeking assistance identifying the suspect vehicle involved in a Hit and Run. On November 8, 2022, at approximately 11:32 pm, the victim was struck by a light-colored SUV near 1106 Lanier Blvd. The unknown SUV did not stay at the scene of the collision. Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.