Volunteers are helping families recover a month after devastating tornados

Spalding County invites volunteers to take part in the recovery.

ATLANTA — Volunteers have made a huge difference for victims of January’s devastating tornadoes.

Carsandra Favors’ family home is gone. She relies on 50 years worth of memories to guide her around the yard debris that was once the house where she and her siblings were raised.

“I’m just floored,” she told 11Alive. “All this went away in just seconds. I had a sister come out here and said 'I can’t come out no more. I can’t stand how it looks.'”

A month after the devastating tornado that ravaged this area of Spalding County, Carsandra and her family are waiting in line for a demolition crew to take all of it away so they can rebuild.

However, their heartbreak is soothed by the line of strangers who’ve arrived offering help.

“A gentleman out of the goodness of his heart came by last Sunday looking for people who had trees on their homes,” Favors said. “They took the trees off of our utility house so we could get in it.”

The devastation has attracted volunteers from all over the country. Their work is vital in an area with so many victims in a holding pattern waiting for insurance companies to act.

“We have our volunteer coordination center up and running where people that need assistance can be connected with people who want to offer assistance,” said Spalding County Fire Chief and EMA Director Glenn Polk.

Abundant generosity is just one of the many miracles Favors has witnessed.

“This is the bathroom still standing,” she said while pointing to the only part of the house that remained intact after the storm. “I always hear get to the bathroom to be safe. Now I’m a true believer.”

Favors added she believes in the people who care enough to help her and her family create new memories.