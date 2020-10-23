What Fulton County election officials are doing to make process run smoothly for voters

The county saw slowdowns when early voting began last week.

ATLANTA — It took about 30 minutes or less for people to vote in Fulton County Thursday afternoon, which is a big switch from last week when people were waiting in line for hours as early voting began.

Officials have been making adjustments to make the process run smoothly for voters.

Fulton County Election Director Richard Barron said they did have some slowdowns when early voting first opened Oct. 12. He said they quickly identified the problem with the check-in software and have been getting voters quickly through the lines since then.

As for absentee ballots, drop boxes are being emptied daily and they started scanning those ballots this week.

Barron said they're mailing all absentee ballots out locally now instead of using a third-party in Arizona, and that's helping turnaround time and getting the ballots to voters faster.

What they are really focused on are voters who plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, Nov. 3. Barron said it's imperative to know where to vote.

Voting locations have been changed for one-third of the voters in Fulton County. Georgians are urged to check the My Voter Page website before they show up.

"We added 91 locations compared to the June election," he said. " And that was done to reduce the number of voters assigned to voting locations."

"Now our sites have less than 5,000 voters assigned to them right now," he explained.

It's important that people go to the right place because anyone who goes to the wrong location on Election Day will have to vote with a provisional ballot.

Barron was also adamant that an outbreak of COVID-19 at their main processing facility will not impact voters during the election. A lot of machinery is stored at the warehouse and votes are tabulated there.

Five permanent employees and 18 contract workers tested positive. Some are still working, but they are working from home. Barron said they're bringing on more staff to make up for the people now in quarantine. Currently one-in-three people who work there now have the virus.

Barron said they spray-sanitized the building this past weekend, and leased additional space at the Georgia World Congress Center to better social distance.

"If workers are exposed, they can continue to work," he said. "So, that is what we have been doing. All of the doors are open at the facility. We have put in UV lights, we have put in more HEPA filters, we have asked the building owner to recycle or change the way the A/C is recycled."