Limited Sunday voting approved in Cobb County ahead of November elections

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Voters in Cobb County can now cast their ballots on a specific Sunday after a limited measure was passed by the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration.
The board voted on the measure Monday night which passed 4 to 1, allowing limited voting on Sunday during Georgia's general election early voting period. Voters looking to participate in Sunday voting can cast ballots only on Sunday, Oct. 30, from noon to 4 p.m.
Under Georgia's Election Integrity Act of 2021, an election must require two Saturday voting days and makes two Sunday voting days optional. By law, Sunday voting days are up to the discretion of the election registrars.
Get more information about voting in Cobb County on their website. To learn more about registering to vote and where to cast your ballot, visit the Georgia Voter Guide.