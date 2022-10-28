No ballots lost in mail-car that caught on fire, Secretary of State's Office says

Gabe Sterling, Secretary of State's Office Chief Operating Officer corrected the previous statement from earlier this week.

A Georgia official from the Secretary of State's Office has corrected his reports from earlier this week, claiming ballots were lost after a mail car went up in flames.

The Secretary of State's Office Chief Operating Officer Gabe Sterling said on Twitter that following their review, no ballots were on the truck.

"There had been 43 outstanding ballots to be returned. There is no impact on voting," Sterling's statement read in part on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Gabriel Sterling with the Secretary of State's Office mentioned that 43 outstanding ballots in Baker County went up in flames after a vehicle transporting mail caught fire.

The Baker County Sheriff's Office posted about the incident on Monday, providing pictures of the Jeep enveloped by flames.

Deputies said the driver wasn't hurt and said the post office has a list of packages and mail on the route should anyone be expecting a delivery.

Sterling said on Tuesday that the office was working with the U.S. Postal Service on the matter.

