Small batch of Georgia ballots lost after mail-car goes up in flames

The Secretary of State's Office said worst come to worst, all 43 ballots will simply be reissued.

BAKER COUNTY, Georgia — A small batch of votes was lost in Baker County on Monday due to some truly bizarre circumstances.

On Tuesday, Gabriel Sterling with the Secretary of State's Office mentioned 43 outstanding ballots in Baker County went up in flames after a vehicle transporting mail caught fire.

The Baker County Sheriff's Office posted about the incident on Monday, providing pictures of the Jeep enveloped by flames.

Deputies said the driver wasn't hurt and said the post office has a list of packages and mail on the route should anyone be expecting a delivery.

Sterling said that they're currently working with the U.S. Postal Service to see if there are any images of the ballots but, should worst come to worst, all 43 will simply be reissued.

