Check voting line wait times in metro Atlanta

The U.S. Senate runoff is happening today.

ATLANTA — Georgians are heading back to the polls today to cast their ballot for the U.S. Senate. Although state officials are reporting very minimal wait times at election locations across Georgia, you can still check to see exactly how long you are waiting in two metro counties.

Voting times - Fulton County and DeKalb County

Fulton and DeKalb County have updated their voting wait times page from the November election. The counties provide voting locations, how long the wait is, and the last time it was updated. The website also can help voters to find their assigned polling place.

