VP Kamala Harris in Atlanta today | What to know

She will be speaking at Georgia Tech.

ATLANTA — Vice President Kamala Harris is returning to Atlanta today -- speaking just one day after the President's State of the Union address.

Those out and about in Atlanta today can expect traffic issues as her motorcade makes its way from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. We're likely to see rolling closures on the interstate and the Downtown Connector as she moves north from the airport.

At around 11 a.m., the vice president will be landing in Atlanta from Joint Base Andrews.

What to know about the potential traffic issue implications

It is unclear what Harris' plan is immediately after arriving. She will, however, be speaking at approximately 1 p.m. on the Georgia Tech campus.

That means you should plan out your trips if you're traveling between 11 a.m.-2 p.m. from south of the city up I-85 North and then the Downtown Connector to account for possible disruptions.

Her flight is expected to depart from Hartsfield-Jackson before 5 p.m. So once again, account for a window as the motorcade travels back south through the Downtown Connector and I-85 sometime between roughly 3 p.m.-5 p.m.

One way to check ahead for conditions is to visit 11alive.com/traffic or the Georgia Department of Transportation's 511 website.

Street closures around Georgia Tech

So far there has been no official guidance from Atlanta Police on whether there will be street closures or not around the Georgia Tech campus. 11Alive will update if that information is released.

Do keep in mind that the event will possibly disrupt the main roads around the Tech campus - including North Ave. to the south, 10th St. to the north and Northside Dr. to the west - and likely disrupt at least some streets inside the campus footprint.

What Vice President Kamala Harris will speak about at Georgia Tech

According to her office, the moderated conversation is designed to "uplift the Administration’s investments and actions to combat the climate crisis and road ahead."

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.