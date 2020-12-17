'If you don't vote, they don't win': VP Pence campaigns for Loeffler, Perdue in Macon

The vice president was in Macon Thursday along with former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue and incumbent Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue

MACON, Ga. — Vice President Mike Pence was in Macon Thursday for a Defend the Majority rally in support of Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

Former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue was the first on stage, where he spoke about the importance of keeping America a republic.

He then introduced Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who opened a short speech saying those voting Republican in the Jan. 5 runoff are ‘patriots’ and the ‘firewall to socialism.’

She ended her speech calling on Georgians to vote.

"If we vote, we will win," she said. "If we don't vote, we will lose the country."

David Perdue then took the stage and said Democrats want a socialist county. He cited a quote from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) saying “We take Georgia, we change America.”

Perdue said America shouldn’t change, and that America wouldn’t recover if Republicans lose the two Senate seats.

From there, he introduced Vice President Mike Pence.

Pence kicked off his speech saying it was great to be back in the “heart of Georgia.”

He echoed the sentiments of the three speakers before him in saying that a Republican majority in U.S. Senate could be the last line of defense for the country.

He praised Loeffler for being courageous and conservative and said Perdue, a son of Macon, is for “MAGA America.”

A recurring theme throughout the speeches was that voting Republican in the runoff was “holding the line.”

He cited various elements of the Trump presidency and told people at the rally that all of that would be for nothing if Democrats took control.

For example, he said Trump revived the economy and restored the military after the Obama administration, and that a vote for Perdue and Loeffler would keep the military and economy prosperous.

Pence said together they cut taxes across the board and fought for free and fair trade.

He then spoke the administration’s handling of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, saying they helped reinvent testing, secured trillions of dollars for families and business, and developed new medicines.

He said 22 million Americans lost their jobs over the course of the pandemic, and that under them 12 million American have gone back to work.

He also spoke about the importance of the three new Supreme Court justices and praised Amy Coney Barrett’s commitment to her faith.

Pence said Loeffler and Perdue support Israel, the right to life, and for fighting for the country.

He concluded by reminding people that early voting is underway in Georgia and encouraged Republican voters to request an absentee ballot if they don’t feel comfortable voting in person.

"If you don't vote, they don't win," he said. "It might all come down to you. We need Georgia to hold the line."

You can watch the rest of the speeches below: