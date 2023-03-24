Missing 11-year-old last seen in Walker County, GBI says

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing 11-year-old.
Havana Alexander was last seen Thursday night at her home off Asterwood Drive in Rossville, according to deputies. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Alexander’s parents went to check on her when they noticed she was missing from her bedroom.
Investigators believe she was communicating with a person online prior to her disappearance.
Havana Alexander
If you have any information about Alexander’s whereabouts, call your local law enforcement or Detective Eddie Hill with the WCSO at 706-670-1962 or 706-375-7810.