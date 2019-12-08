WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia deputy and another person were shot, Sunday, while the officer was responding to a call, authorities say.

According to NBC affiliate WRCB in Chattanooga, the deputy was responding to a "domestic" call off Claire Street in Rossville around 9:15 p.m. The Georgia town sits just south of Chattanooga, just inside the Georgia state line.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirms a "subject" was also hit in the incident, but it's not clear at this point what led up to the shooting. Both the deputy and subject are stable, according to the GBI.

The agency said it has been requested to respond to the scene. A spokesperson for the GBI said it's the 50th officer-involved shooting it's been called to investigate in 2019.

No other information was available.

11Alive will update this story as details develop.

