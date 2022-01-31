'Walking Dead' actor found dead in metro Atlanta, reports say

Moses J. Moseley, an actor who played one of Michonne's zombies on the AMC series, was just 31.

ATLANTA — The Walking Dead fans are mourning the loss of a beloved actor who died last week.

Moses J. Moseley, an actor who played one of Michonne's zombies on the AMC series, was just 31. A representative for Moseley confirmed his passing to NBC News. They said an investigation into his death was underway.

"Moses was so loved by so many. He always had a smile ... and the most positive attitude," the representative told NBC News.

"We are extremely (saddened) about the loss of Moses, he was a beautiful person with a heart of gold and an extremely (talented) actor. Anyone who knew Moses was truly blessed to have him in their lives," they said.

Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley. pic.twitter.com/ahCrRNA652 — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) February 1, 2022

AMC tweeted about the young actor's death on Twitter saying: “Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley.”

TMZ is reporting that Moseley was found dead in Stockbridge, Georgia, last week after previously being reported missing by his family.

11Alive reached out to Stockbridge Police, who reportedly found his body, to learn more about the cause of death.

In addition to his work on "The Walking Dead," NBC said Moseley also had roles on "Watchmen" and "Queen of the South." He appeared in the films "Joyful Noise," "The Internship" and "Attack of the Southern Fried Zombies."

Since its inception, The Walking Dead has regularly been filmed in and around metro Atlanta, particularly in the city of Senoia.

The show's tenth season ended last year. According to state records, an 11th season is currently being filmed in Georgia.