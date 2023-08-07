Large fire causes heavy smoke at WallyPark in College Park, authorities say

Authorities said the fire was located in the maintenance shop of the building.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — The College Park Fire Department and East Point Fire responded to a heavy fire at a WallyPark Airport Parking garage in College Park on Monday afternoon.

Authorities said the fire was located in the maintenance shop of the building. The parking garage is less than three miles from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

An 11Alive viewer took photos capturing the heavy black smoke billowing from the building just around 1:00 p.m. Firefighters said it took 45 minutes to get the flames under control.

A person was treated for smoke inhalation, but wasn't taken to the hospital, according to authorities.

It is unclear if any vehicles were damaged in the fire.

Officials said that they are investigating the cause of the blaze.

