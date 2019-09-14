UNION CITY, Ga. — Operations have returned to normal after a bomb threat at a Union City Walmart distribution center ended up being a false alarm.

Union City Police had officers to respond to the 6000 block of South Fulton Parkway Saturday afternoon. The facility was evacuated as officers searched it with the assistance of trained dogs.

To facilitate the search, Union City Police requested assistance from the Federal Protective Service Police, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Atlanta Police Department Bomb Squad and Georgia State Patrol.

Authorities later said nothing was found and operations were allowed to return to normal.

MORE HEADLINES |

Covington Officer Matt Cooper runs in the Fuzz Run just one year after devastating shooting

Buckhead bar fight spills into the street, ends with one man shot

DeKalb County under Boil Water Advisory until further notice

Police: Apparent female body discovered in burned-out vehicle