Gunfire erupts outside of Decatur Walmart as police search for suspects on loose

Here is what we know.

DECATUR, Ga. — Panic unfolded in DeKalb County Saturday afternoon after police responded to calls of an active shooter outside of a Walmart in Decatur.

Just before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the emergency 911 calls at 3580 Memorial Drive. When they arrived however, they were unable to find any shooting victims or suspects, police said.

After looking at store security footage and talking to security, police found that two men had pulled guns and began shooting at each other just outside of the store.

Both suspects ran away from the Walmart and never actually went into the store, police said.

EMS responded to the scene to treat two customers who had panic attacks due to the gunfire. Those were the only injuries reported, according to police.

>>Here was the scene Saturday afternoon: