Walmart to temporarily close 3rd store for cleaning as COVID cases rise

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Walmart announced Sunday that a third metro Atlanta store will close temporarily for cleaning and to give staff time to restock empty shelves.

The location in Griffin at 1569 N. Expressway will close at 2 p.m. Sunday "as part of a company-initiated program to allow third party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building," a company spokesperson said.

The store will reopen on Jan. 11 at 6 a.m.

"As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic," they wrote in prepared statement.

The said when the store reopens, they will continue to follow local and federal guidance in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.