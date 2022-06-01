Walmart to temporarily close two Georgia locations

The company said they are closing the locations so cleaning crews can sanitize the buildings.

NEWNAN, Ga. — Walmart is temporarily closing two Georgia locations this week.

Walmart's Newnan location at 1025 Highway 34 E and its Duluth's location at 2635 Pleasant Hill Road. According to a statement from the retail corporation, the locations are closing so cleaning crews can sanitize the buildings.

The stores will remain closed Friday, Jan. 7 through Saturday, Jan. 8 and 6 a.m.

"As an essential business and a member of the Duluth and Newnan communities, we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine and other essential items, especially at this time," a statement from the company reads.

The company said their cleaning efforts are in response to the rising number of COVID cases throughout the state. Walmart claims closing these locations for deep cleaning is part of an "ongoing company-initiated program" to "assist health officials working against the pandemic."

"Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts," the statement reads.