Suspect in custody after social media threat involving Walton County middle school

The sheriff's office stresses that all threats are taken seriously and will have consequences.

Example video title will go here for this video

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — A person is in custody Monday after the Walton County Sheriff's Office was alerted to a social media threat made toward a local middle school.

Authorities said the threat came in Sunday night and involved Carver Middle School. Deputies investigated the threat and did not find it credible. The sheriff's office said there was never any danger.

However, to help students and families feel safer, the school had increased law enforcement presence on campus before student arrivals and throughout the school day.