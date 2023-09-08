Walton County deputies shoot and kill man in return fire after chase, GBI says

It began with an attempted traffic stop in Walton County late Tuesday night.

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — (Correction: This article initially identified Rockdale County deputies as those involved.)

A 31-year-old man was shot and killed after firing at deputies at the end of a chase Tuesday night, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

According to the GBI, the incident began with an attempted traffic stop in Walton County of an SUV with cancelled insurance. The driver, the GBI said, "refused to stop the SUV and accelerated away from deputies," with the chase extending into Rockdale County.

The SUV was stopped by a PIT maneuver on Haralson Mill Road.

The GBI said the driver, identified as 31-year-old Charles Rice of Covington, "got out of the SUV and ran."

"Deputies tased Rice, who pulled a firearm from his waistband. Rice fired his weapon at deputies. The deputies returned fire, hitting Rice and killing him," the GBI said.

The bureau added there was also a woman in the SUV as a passenger who was not injured.

The GBI's assistance in the shooting was requested by the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office. The GBI specified that Walton County deputies were involved in the shooting and that Rockdale County deputies were not involved.

"Once the investigation is complete, the case will be given to the Rockdale County District Attorney’s Office for review," the GBI said.