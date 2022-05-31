Lightning sparks house fire in Walton County

The incident happened on Monday night as storms passed through the area.

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — Lightning sparked a house fire in Walton County on Monday night as storms passed through the area, officials said.

The Social Circle Fire Department shared photos of the fire, which appeared to break out in the back of the home.

The fire department said its crews and those from Walton County Fire Rescue were "dispatched to a residential structure fire" on Carnation Drive in Social Circle just after 6 p.m.

"Upon arrival of fire crews the residence had heavy fire visible from the second floor and attic area. Fire crews conducted interior fire suppression operations and confined the fire to the second floor and attic area," the Social Circle Fire Department said.

The department said the second floor and attic area had "heavy fire damage."