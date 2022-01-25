Opening date revealed for new Publix in Monroe

The 48,300 square-foot store is expected to bring 160 jobs to the area.

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe is getting a new Publix Super Markets store. While the grocery chain will be providing a new place for Walton County shoppers to buy home goods, the store will also be bringing over 150 new job opportunities to the surrounding area.

The Publix Super Markets store will open within the Monroe Pavilion shopping center on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 7 a.m., according to a press release. The 48,300 square-foot store will include a full bakery, deli, indoor café seating and a pharmacy.

“This new location will offer contactless pay options like curbside pick-up, grocery delivery powered by Instacart and a pharmacy drive-thru window for customer convenience,” Brenda Reid, Community Relations Manager for Publix’s Atlanta Division, said in a press release. “The new store will also offer free Wi-Fi and indoor café seating on the mezzanine overlooking the store."