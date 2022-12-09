x
Walton County Sheriff's Office reports shooting involving deputy on Hwy. 11

There were no additional details immediately available.

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — A shooting involving a sheriff's deputy was reported Monday afternoon east of Atlanta.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that it and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation were investigating after the shooting occurred on Hwy. 11.

According to the sheriff's office, there were no injuries to any deputies.

"Please expect minor traffic delays in the area and avoid the area if possible," the sheriff's office said.

