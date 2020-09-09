Death at Ware State Prison under investigation, officials confirm

The news comes a month after video surfaced showing a "disturbance" inside a Georgia prison.

WAYCROSS, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Corrections confirmed to 11Alive that there was an "offender death" at Ware State Prison over the weekend.

Corrections officials said the death is under investigation and didn't release any further details about the incident.

The news comes just over a month after video surfaced showing a "disturbance" inside a Georgia prison. And just last week, officials said five dorms were still on lockdown because of that ongoing investigation.

During that initial incident on Aug. 3, an inmate inside the south Georgia prison started broadcasting live over the internet from a cellphone, showing a bloody scene. The situation left two staffers and three inmates injured. Of those injured, officials said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Officials also said that a golf cart was also set on fire and that several windows were broken. However, no major damage was done to the facility.

Families of inmates there have alleged the prison has not provided adequate food and hygiene. Days after the disturbance at the prison, more videos from inmates surfaced, appearing to show little food and no running water. The inmate who recorded the video claimed “health issues” were the reason for the riot.