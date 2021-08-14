2 Ware State Prison officers recovering following assault

The officers are in stable condition.

WAYCROSS, Ga. — Two officers are recovering after they were assaulted at the Ware State Prison over the past few days, a Georgia Department of Corrections official confirmed.

According to a spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Corrections, Joan Heath, it was an "isolated" incident between one inmate and the two officers.

Heath did not state which day the incident occurred.

A spokesperson said they are not releasing additional details at this time "out of respect for the officers and their families."