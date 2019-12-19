COVINGTON, Ga. — A Georgia company already under scrutiny for releasing cancer-causing toxins into the air has been dinged again by the state for reportedly violating air quality rules at another one of its properties.

The latest violation for BD focuses on an offsite warehouse where sterilized medical equipment is stored.

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division said in a letter the warehouse does not have the proper permit for the amount of ethylene oxide gas it is emitting under clean air standards. As such, the state agency is asking BD to monitor the air and install additional equipment to control emissions.

READ: Full letter from the Environmental Protection Division

In a fiery tweet, Governor Brian Kemp called the findings "concerning" and said the state is demanding BD remedy the situation. He added that the state is exploring legal action, and expects the company to do the right thing for Newton County.

BD has been under fire after its sterilization facility in Covington released ethylene oxide gas into the air without notifying the public of the risks. The toxic gas, widely used and relied on by the medical field to sterilize medical equipment, is a known carcinogenic.

The state fought to close the Covington facility after it was revealed that the plant experience multiple leaks there and at another facility in Madison.

RELATED: Open valve at sterilization plant was leaking cancer-causing gas into community for a week

The company relented, halting production while it added new features to reduce the amount of emissions mandated by the state, though BD maintains it has been operating within guidelines the whole time. It ultimately reopened in November after meeting the state's standards.

