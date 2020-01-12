Warming centers open in Atlanta for second straight night

Temperatures to dip below freezing for second night in a row.

ATLANTA — With the continuing cold weather that has gripped north Georgia and metro Atlanta, city officials said Tuesday afternoon they would be opening an emergency warming center once again on Tuesday night.

The 11Alive StormTrackers said the temperatures overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning would continue to bottom out in the mid-20s under clear skies.

As a result, the city plans to open the former Ramada Hotel at 450 Capitol Avenue, S.E., as a warming center at 6 p.m., Tuesday. It will stay open through 9:30 a.m. tomorrow.

Transportation to the facility will be provided from SafeHouse Outreach, at 89 Ellis Street, N.E.

Anyone in need of additional assistance or information may call 311 inside the city limits, or 404-546-0311.

The Atlanta Mission is also accepting those who need shelter. They have 20 cold weather beds for single men at The Shepherd's Inn. Their building is located at 165 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd NW.

The Salvation Army also has shelter available for men, women and families at 400 Luckie St. NW. Their shelter will open at 9 p.m.

The Covenant House at 1559 Johnson Road NW is also available for young adults ages 18-24.